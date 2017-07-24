Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There will be a huge Yorkshire Gala Day in Beaumont Park this Sunday (July 30)

It starts at noon with music throughout the afternoon on the bandstand from Honley Ladies Choir at 1pm and Shepley Band.

Attractions and entertainments include 40 craft, charity, information and catering stalls, a traditional fairground for children, inflatable slides, donkey rides, face painting, a tombola and eight games for children specially devised by the Friends of Beaumont Park.

Kirklees Activity have planned a bicycle course for younger children and at 1pm there will be a dog show arranged by the RSPCA.

Money raised will be shared between the Forget Me Now Children’s Hospice and the Friends of Beaumont Park. There will be 80 volunteers working on the day from the Friends and Yorkshire Building Society.

The hospice at Brackenhall provides support services for parents of children with life-shortening conditions.

Funds for the Friends will be re-invested in the 22-acre Victorian Park – Huddersfield’s oldest – for improvements, maintenance, conservation and more community facilities.

Large crowds are expected and because cars are not allowed in the park visitors are encouraged to use local bus services – the 328 to the Balmoral/Foster avenue stop or the 324 , the Big Valley Garage stop.