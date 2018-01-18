Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s oldest resident has died aged 109.

Alice Eastwood, who only left her own home to move into Croftlands care home in Kirkburton last summer, passed away peacefully last Friday.

She celebrated her 109th birthday in October, putting her longevity down to a drop of whisky in her morning cup of tea.

Alice outlived her husband Joseph, who died almost 30 years ago, and her daughter Jean, who passed away 18 years ago aged 64.

She is survived by her two other daughters, Valerie and Elaine, as well as her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She grew up in Sheffield, leaving school at 14, before moving to Farnley Tyas to try to get a job at Storthes Hall Hospital.

She and Joseph were married in 1931 after meeting on holiday in Blackpool.

Speaking to the Examiner on her 109th birthday her marriage advice was to ‘love and respect each other’.

Ivy Clegg is now believed to be Huddersfield’s oldest resident.

Ivy, who lives in a care home in Moldgreen, celebrated her 107th birthday in October.

Alice's funeral will take place at St Lucius Church, Farnley Tyas, on Friday January 26 at 10am.

Friends are invited to attend but only family are to bring flowers.

Donations can be made to St Lucius Church.