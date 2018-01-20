Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They’ve created suits for footballers and fighters.

Now Huddersfield bespoke tailors Owen Scott are getting into the film business.

The King Street tailor has been assigned the task of helping filmmakers Scott Elliott and Sid Sadowskyj look sharp on the red carpet for the premiere of their coming-of-age movie, Scott and Sid.

The duo. who grew up in Bradford, have previously worked behind the scenes on big budget movies including The Hobbit and Pirates of the Caribbean.

They have written, directed and produced Scott and Sid based on their own experiences as high school friends. In the film, Scott is a shambolic dreamer while Sid is an awkward recluse. Together, they embark on a series of adventures and prove those who doubt their abilities wrong.

(Image: handout)

Critics are already raving about the movie, which was shot in Leeds, Bradford and York. The film has been called “a cracking Yorkshire movie” and “the best coming-of-age film since Billy Elliott”.

It stars Richard Mason as Scott and Tom Blyth as Sid. Richard’s credits include TV’s Doctors and feature films Art is Dead, The Rebels and Destination Dewsbury. Tom’s film credits include Pelican Blood and Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood.

The real Scott and Sid visited Owen Scott’s premises to choose the cloth for their suits and get measured up by owner Scott Hufton and colleague Andrew Littlewood.

(Image: handout)

Scott Hufton said: “They heard about us, looked us up and obviously liked what we were about. We have advised them on what you would wear for a premiere. We were really excited to work with Scott and Sid to create the suits that are right for them and their red-carpet appearance.”

He said material from New Mill-based Bower Roebuck was being used to make the suits – with Scott Elliott opting for a velvet smoking jacket and Sid Sadowskyj choosing a James Bond-style three-piece dinner suit.

Owen Scott, which also has branches in Leeds and on London’s Savile Row, has previously made bespoke suits for customers including fighter Conor McGregor, snooker champion Shaun Murphy and Town chairman Dean Hoyle and the football club’s board of directors.

(Image: AP)

Scott Elliott said: “To be clothed by one of Yorkshire’s top designers is incredible – Scott is such an imaginative and creative designer.”

Scott and Sid premieres on March 6 at the Ham Yard Hotel in London before appearing at cinemas UK-wide.

Owen Scott caused a sensation when they created a suit with the phrase “F*** You” woven into the pinstripe – which was worn by fighter Conor McGregor when he confronted opponent Floyd Mayweather at a press conference before their much-anticipated bout last summer in Las Vegas.

The tailor also scored with 10 made-to-measure suits for Town chairman Dean Hoyle and fellow board members.

Owen Scott, which has been an official Town partner for two years, has also made bespoke suits for a number of Town players, including Chris Schindler, Elias Kachunga and Michael Hefele. Coach David Wagner also wore one of its suits when he led the players out for the play-off final at Wembley.