Felix the Huddersfield station cat at her book launch

Huddersfield’s station cat Felix is celebrating her book release by releasing copies signed ... with a pawprint.

The fluffy feline, who was promoted to ‘Senior Pest Controller’ last year, is a social media sensation with over 100,000 Facebook fans from around the world.

Her autobiography ‘Felix the Railway Cat’ by Kate Moore was officially released today.

To mark the occasion, Waterstones were selling limited edition signed copies in the station today from 10.30am.

The black and white long-haired moggy originally arrived at the TransPennine Express train station as an eight-week old kitten.

Since then, commuters have fallen in love with her, with tourists from across the world visiting the station just for a chance to meet her.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The autobiography is full of funny and adorable stories – from bringing a boy with autism out of his shell to providing comfort to a runaway child shivering on the platform one cold night.

Editor Fiona Crosby said: “I am so excited to be publishing this wonderful book about the one-and-only Huddersfield station cat.

“Felix is already a total superstar and I know that her legions of fans will love hearing her hilarious and charming story for the first time.”

Royalties from the sale of the book will be donated to Prostate Cancer UK.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Waterstones will also be selling more signed copies in their Huddersfield store in the Kingsgate Centre this Saturday.

The book is available to order for £9.09 from Amazon or £12.99 from Waterstones.