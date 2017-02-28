Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A book about Huddersfield Railway Station’s cat Felix is now less than half price just days after going on sale.

And it has left one of the cat’s fans outraged as money from the proceeds is destined for charity which means less is going to the good cause.

The book was published on February 23 for £12.99.

Sandra Harling, of Kirkheaton, is a member of online book sellers The Book People and says the book Felix the Railway Cat is being discounted and offered for £4.99. Amazon has now followed suit.

Sandra bought the book, which raises money for Prostate Cancer UK, at full price from Amazon with the aim of boosting the charity and said she was “irate” over the discount.

“Buying the book from The Book People means an £8 saving and I was under the impression this book was raising money for charity,” she said. “I’m irate that the charity is missing out.”

A spokeperson for TransPennine Express (TPE) said: “Just to be clear that every penny of TPE’s royalties from the book go to Prostate Cancer UK. With this hardback edition that means that TPE get (and so therefore PCUK get) between 6%-10% of the full retail price of £12.99, so even if the book was sold at £1, PCUK would still get 6% of £12.99 for that copy.

“The charity will benefit massively from this so no-one should be worrying about that.”