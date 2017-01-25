Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A service to help Huddersfield smokers quit is to be incorporated into a one-stop ‘wellness service’ to save money.

The current stop smoking service, funded by Kirklees Council, is to end on March 31.

This follows a cut by the Department of Health ‘without warning’ to the council’s public health budget.

Instead, the stop smoking service, currently run by South West Yorkshire Foundation Trust, will be incorporated into a combined ‘wellness service’.

The service, which will also tackle obesity and physical activity, is expected to open in April 1, 2018.

Smokers wishing to quit will be able to access the service through their GP surgery or pharmacy.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “We are commissioning a new approach to health improvement services that will tackle the major problems of obesity, physical activity, wellbeing and smoking in one service.

“This will make it easier for people to make changes in a supportive community-based atmosphere and will build on the success of our PALS physical activity service and our health trainers, services that already work across a number of different needs.”

Smoking in Kirklees has decreased to 12% of adults, according to the ‘Currently Living in Kirklees’ survey.