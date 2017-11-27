Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Employers in Huddersfield’s textile industry are backing training – despite the introduction of the apprenticeship levy.

Guests at the 41st Huddersfield’s Textile Centre of Excellence annual awards ceremony heard that the number of apprenticeships offered by West Yorkshire firms in the sector was rising.

Textile centre spokesman Martin Jenkins said: “The new apprenticeship levy has come into force, but the number of apprentices is going up – which is a fairly powerful statement and great for textiles in West Yorkshire. We already have as many learners signed up for next year’s programme as we have had for the last two years.”

Under the new rules, employers with a pay bill of more than £3m a year must pay 0.5% of their annual payroll into the levy to fund training.

Almost 200 people – including VIPs, more than 70 award recipients, their families and employers – attended the presentation at the centre on Red Doles Lane, off Leeds Road.

Major accolades included the Lord Barnby Award, made by the Worshipful Company of Woolmen, which was presented by Robert Allan to Oliver Clegg, of Meltham and Mirfield-based fabrics manufacturer Camira Fabrics.

David Antich, managing director of Bradley-based Antich & Sons Ltd, presented the Chris Antich “Inspiration” Award in memory of his late father to Craig Clarkson, of William Reed & Sons Ltd, based in Nelson, Lancashire.

Among other recipients, Gaye Walton, of Leeds-based Abraham Moon & Sons Ltd, was presented with the Training Company of the Year Award by Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman.

Certificates were also presented to Technical Certificate Learner of the Year Thomas Williamson, of Arville Textiles Ltd at Wetherby; Katie Goose, of Rowlinson Knitwear in Stockport and Elena Drury, of Moldgreen-based WT Johnson & Sons Ltd, who were jointly named Intermediate Apprenticeship Learners of the Year; and Daniel King, of Keighley firm Pennine Weavers, who was Advanced Apprenticeship Learner of the Year.

Keynote speaker Sir John Harman, chairman of Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd, asked whether the North could catch up with the South in terms of innovation and infrastructure development while textile centre managing director Bill Macbeth and textile centre chairman Paul Johnson outlined how companies were collaborating to create new and better products.

Also attending were Nicola Redmore, president of the Huddersfield Textile Society, and the Mayor of Kirklees Clr Christine Iredale.