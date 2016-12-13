The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s taken 39 years to resurface a cul-de-sac which was believed to be Huddersfield’s most neglected street.

So when the new tarmac cooled on Hallas Grove last week it was time to celebrate.

And resident Keith Wise has been debating whether to have a street party after years of trying to convince Kirklees Council to resurface the once sorry looking suburban road.

At its worst the 80-metre long street had one or more ankle-deep potholes for every two metres.

And the pavement of the Dalton street had fallen into such disrepair that pedestrians were forced to walk in the road.

Repairs returned the pavement to an acceptable standard last year.

But motorists were still left swerving left and right to avoid burst tyres and bent rims.

Now Hallas Grove, which has approximately 30 homes, has been restored to a glory not seen for decades.

Keith, 68, said: “My neighbour described it as like a magic carpet ride this morning. Driving on it before your were having to dodge ankle-deep potholes.

“We had to have our car repaired after we went into one.”

Keith, a retired health care assistant, praised the council.

“Andy Fulger at the council has been brilliant,” he said. “He has really pushed it and got all the work done so it’s a big thank you from all the residents here.”

Keith has been toying with idea of a street party after the winter cold subsides.

He said: “Somebody has suggested a party but it’s the wrong time of year.

“When we get to the better months we’ll consider it. We want to have a street party to celebrate.”

There is, however, work to be done on some neighbouring streets.

The adjoining Forest Road and nearby Greenhead Lane are in a fairly dilapidated state.

Keith said: “A lot of the places around Hallas Grove are in a bad condition. There’s still work to do.”

Previously, Keith had been asking Kirklees Council to fix the street since he moved there in 2007.

In the past he’d had no success except for some piecemeal filling of potholes which had since reappeared.

Residents of the cul-de-sac had become so frustrated with the state of Hallas Grove that they had considered withholding their council tax.

Last month, Kirklees Council received an extra £452,000 towards road repairs – boosting its budget by 70%.

The money was allocated in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement.

At £53 per hole it is estimated 8,500 additional potholes could be filled in.