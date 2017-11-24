Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police are in talks to buy an undisclosed number of specialist armoured vehicles.

The force has been discussing the purchase of ‘ballistically protected vehicles’ as replacements for existing ones which are coming to the end of their operational lives.

Senior officers discussed the issue in July, according to recently released minutes of the Chief Officer Team.

The minutes state that Assistant Chief Constable Andy Battle presented a briefing paper to senior colleagues “with information in relation to any move to procure specialist ballistically protected vehicles and proposed to obtain legal and procurement advice before proceeding any further.”

A spokesman for the force – which is the fourth largest in England and Wales – confirmed discussions had taken place about replacing existing vehicles.

“West Yorkshire Police currently have a small number of Ballistically Protected Vehicles which are coming towards the end of their operational life and as such discussions have been undertaken to assess the future requirements of the force.”

The type of vehicles being considered, and their cost, have not been disclosed.

Earlier this year bomb-proof police vehicles were seen on the streets of London in the wake of the Westminster terror attack that left four victims dead.

The huge seven tonne armoured vehicles are made by Jankel in Weybridge, Surrey, and are known as ‘Guardians.’

Jankel describes the Guardian as a “multi-role armoured 4x4 vehicle” able to fulfil roles including “firearms support” and “counter-terrorist and hostage rescue intervention vehicle.”

The £100,000 machines are reported to be capable of withstanding blasts from rocket propelled grenades, hand-thrown grenades and high-calibre bullets and can carry 10 officers.