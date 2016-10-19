Here's where two new primary schools will be built in Kirklees

Artist's impression of Beaumont Primary Academy, set to be built at Moor End Academy, Crosland Moor.

A huge boost in primary school places has been rubber stamped by councillors with two new schools given the green light.

Agreement to build a 630 place school in the grounds of Moor End Academy was given by Kirklees Council’s cabinet.

Construction of the £13.75m Beaumont Primary Academy at Crosland Moor could start as soon as next spring, subject to planning permission.

Councillors also agreed to back a planning application for a 420 place, £10m school at Clare Hill sports pitches.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Between them the two schools will help provide more than 1,000 of the 1,260 places officials think are needed due to rising birth rates in west and north Huddersfield.

Other expansion plans include boosting places at Mount Pleasant Primary in Lockwood by 210. Reconstruction of that site, including retention of the clock tower, was agreed last July.

Beaumont Primary Academy opened last month for 90 reception age children using temporary buildings.

The council’s cabinet has now given the green light for the multi-million investment.

Over the coming years it will grow to provide 630 places from reception to year 6, making it one of the biggest primary schools in Huddersfield.

Early Years Leader Fiona Thompson with children at the new Beaumont Primary Academy, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield.

Clr Graham Turner, cabinet member for asset strategy, resources and creative Kirklees, said: “We have been under pressure for school places in parts of Kirklees.

“We have a legal and moral duty to provide high quality places for our children.

“Many residents have concerns about the lack of school places in the system. This will provide a much needed, high quality building to educate 630 pupils.”

A consultation with staff and parents revealed good support for establishing a primary school academy for pupils aged 4-11 years on the site of Moor End Academy Trust.

Kirklees officials expect to submit planning permission by March next year with building anticipated by May and the new premises opening in September 2018.

Meanwhile, councillors also agreed to submit a planning application for a £10m primary school on playing fields and allotments owned by Greenhead College off Cambridge Road.

Clr Turner said the council was looking at mitigating the loss of the playing fields.

Kirklees ruled out six other sites for the new primary including; Fartown recreation area; Cambridge Road car park; land at the North Huddersfield Trust School; the former Kirklees College site in Huddersfield; Southgate, Huddersfield, on land that Tesco was once pursuing; and at the Deighton Centre.

Councillors also agreed to move forward with the proposed merger of Honley Infant and Nursery School and Honley Junior School.

The two schools are just a few hundred metres apart and it is proposed that they would retain their own buildings.

A consultation will now be launched with the amalgamation expected next May.