Huge container falls off lorry in Mirfield today

Eric Edwards and Sons lorry loses its load on Knowl Road in Mirfield

A crash caused a lorry container to fall off an HGV in Mirfield.

Bemused passers by spotted the container on Knowl Road near to West Royd Avenue this morning.

Police said the lorry had crashed into a wall - leaving the container behind.

The container had become separated from the driver’s cab and was left lying about 15ft away.

The accident happened at 9.20am today when the vehicle collided with a wall.

Police had to close the road while they removed the lorry which belongs to Eric Edwards and Sons of Knutsford in Cheshire.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to the scene and found that the lorry had collided with a wall.

“They had to close the road.

“No one suffered any injuries in the accident.”

