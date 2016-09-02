Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huge container falls off lorry in Mirfield today

  • Updated
  • By

The container of the Eric Edwards and Sons vehicle blocked Knowl Road for several hours

Eric Edwards and Sons lorry loses its load on Knowl Road in Mirfield

A crash caused a lorry container to fall off an HGV in Mirfield.

Bemused passers by spotted the container on Knowl Road near to West Royd Avenue this morning.

Police said the lorry had crashed into a wall - leaving the container behind.

The container had become separated from the driver’s cab and was left lying about 15ft away.

The accident happened at 9.20am today when the vehicle collided with a wall.

Police had to close the road while they removed the lorry which belongs to Eric Edwards and Sons of Knutsford in Cheshire.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to the scene and found that the lorry had collided with a wall.

“They had to close the road.

“No one suffered any injuries in the accident.”

Eric Edwards and Sons lorry loses its load on Knowl Road in Mirfield

Eric Edwards and Sons lorry loses its load on Knowl Road in Mirfield

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Safety fears in Mirfield after roadworks partially close country lane

Cable repairs after power cut forces partial closure of Hopton Lane

Related Tags

Places
Mirfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Lindley Moor
    See behind closed doors at Jake Mangle-Wurzel's burnt out home as he's told by Kirklees to clear his 'treasures'
  2. Huddersfield
    Do you find this restaurant's sign offensive? Kirklees officials do.
  3. Huddersfield
    David Smith was having problems with his new car - so he smashed up a vehicle in Colin Appleyard showroom
  4. Holmfirth
    Serious accident in Holmfirth: one woman injured
  5. West Yorkshire News
    Why are thieves stealing paramedics' car bumpers in Huddersfield?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent