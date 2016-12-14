Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pressure to scrap Huddersfield’s hated bus gates is mounting after official figures showed huge drops in footfall around the town centre since they were installed.

The council’s own statistics have recorded a 22% slump in Saturday shoppers in 2016 compared to the year before.

The bus gate traffic enforcement scheme was installed in January this year and £30 fines were handed out from March onwards.

Kirklees Council has now revealed that it has reaped about £442,000 in penalties since the fines began – meaning roughly 15,000 motorists have been snared by the cameras.

The number of drivers caught out has dropped considerably as almost a quarter of the fines – about £100,000 – were issued in the first 30 days last March and April.

But angry town centre traders have once again urged Kirklees to drop the scheme.

At Kirklees Council’s monthly meeting, Alisa Devlin, spokeswoman for the Huddersfield Town Centre Action Group (HTCAG), repeated traders’ plea for a policy u-turn.

She said the release of 2016 footfall figures proved their case that the bus gates were the main reason that many parts of town had been deserted by shoppers.

Hair salon boss, Mark Riley, told councillors his Byram Street salon had lost £21,000 in trade since the bus gates were switched on.

Kirkburton Tory, Clr Richard Smith, brought a motion in an attempt to have the bus gates suspended but it failed to win support from the majority of councillors.

Instead a Labour amendment to form a new cross party group to look at town centre issues was agreed.

Clr Smith said: “The council must act before more businesses decide they can’t sustain a viable business in the town centre.

“The key to success is to encourage shoppers to visit the town and not be in fear that they will be fined for doing so.”

Mrs Devlin said the council seemed “intent on creating its own self induced recession” and she urged Labour councillors to break ranks and join the Conservative led bid to scrap the gates.

She said: “Your own figures speak volumes and it is time for the Labour representatives who are sat in the middle here to rescue this situation and take control.

“Are you prepared to just sit there in silence and let your town die a death?

“Will you let traders go out of business and impose what is tantamount to a full recession on our town, due to this bus-gates scheme and appalling parking policies.

“This bus-gates scheme is strangling all of the good out of this town.

“The businesses don’t want it, the town centre users don’t want it.

“It has made Huddersfield an unwelcoming option out of the shopping destinations that consumers have available to them today.”

Before the vote failed several councillors spoke in support of suspending the bus gates.

Clr Andrew Marchington said: “The evidence now speaks for itself. We’ve heard excuse after excuse about road works and so on.

“What we can see is footfall is dropping year on year. Surely some of that is down to bus gates.

“We need to draw a line under bus gates and find out what the issues are.”

Clr Donald Firth said: “This is destroying businesses. I can’t stand by and watch businesses go down the tubes.”

Clr Nicola Tuner, said: “Let’s just switch them off for now and see what happens, let’s see if footfall goes up again.

“Why can’t we do that?”

But architect of the bus gates plan, Clr Peter McBride, said the Tory group was behind the original traffic restriction on Westgate, imposed in 2007.

And he pointed out that no opposition councillors had attended meetings to oppose them in recent years.

Mrs Devlin urged the council to come up with a positive strategy to help retail businesses that are not in the Kingsgate area.

She added: “Last Saturday the tenth of December was a joke for pre-Christmas trade in this town.

“Two Saturdays before Christmas and Westgate, Kirkgate, Byram Street and New Street were empty and by 4pm there was not a soul about.

“The profits you have made from the bus gates cameras also will be short lived because people have now stopped coming to this town.

“You have put 15,000 people off coming in to Huddersfield town centre by fining them in a nine month period.

“They are now going elsewhere and us traders are paying for it in lost turnover and revenue.”

Kirklees Council says it expects its profits from the bus gates will fall.

A spokesperson said £125,000 in costs had to be taken from the £442,000 generated.

They added: “Experience from similar bus gates schemes in other towns and cities is that over time the number of penalty tickets issued falls as drivers recognise the new system in place.”

The council has confirmed only nine people have successfully appealed the fines.