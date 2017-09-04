Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prisoners in Yorkshire jails were handed a total of 25,479 days – almost 70 years – of additional imprisonment for breaking prison rules last year.

Research by the Howard League for Penal Reform, a legal rights charity, found that prisons are routinely and increasingly resorting to extra days as punishments which it claims is a counter-productive attempt to regain control.

The figures breakdown in Yorkshire shows a drastic increase with Leeds Jail in Armley imposing 186 extra days in 2015, to 4,394 in 2016.

The average population is 1,118.

In stark contrast New Hall Prison at Flockton saw additional day sanctions drop with 154 fewer days recorded, from 1,002 in 2015 to 848 in 2016.

The charity claims that disciplinary hearings, known as adjudications, are used overly and inappropriately, with even minor infractions such as disobedience and disrespect being punished with additional days of imprisonment.

Frances Crook, Chief Executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “Prisons are out of control. More people than ever before are losing their lives to suicide, and violence and self-injury are at record levels. The adjudications system has become a monster that is making these problems worse.

“It is surely time to follow the example set in Scotland, where scrapping additional days’ imprisonment has made prisons fairer and safer. There are more constructive ways to deal with misbehaviour than simply locking up people for longer, which puts even more pressure on the system.”

The findings published in Out of control: Punishment in prison, showed that nationally, almost 290,000 additional days of imprisonment were handed down to prisoners during 2016 – a 75% rise in only two years.

The report comes as jails have been brought to breaking point by overcrowding and staff shortages and the additional expense of those ‘discipline’ days would cost the taxpayer about £27 million.