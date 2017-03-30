Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of well-wishers have spoken in support of a young schoolgirl who was rushed to hospital by air ambulance after suffering a suspected asthma attack.

The Year 8 pupil was airlifted from Westborough High School in Dewsbury to hospital yesterday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the school said that the situation remained the same this morning.

A statement published on the school website yesterday said: “The air ambulance attended at school and the child is now in a serious condition in hospital.

“The thoughts of the whole school community are with her family at this distressing time.

“We would like to reassure you that support is available in school for any students who have been affected by today’s medical emergency and who would like to speak with fully trained staff.

“The welfare of students is our highest priority and we know that some will have been upset by today’s events.”

Carole Dyson said on Facebook : “How marvelous the Yorkshire Air Ambulance is . I hope she recovers soon.”

John O’Mahoney wrote: “My thoughts and best wishes are for the young girl and her family/friends hoping she makes a full recovery.”

Carol Darbyshire said: “Wishing her a speedy recovery.”

Bev Mallalieu wrote: “Hope she makes a quick and full recovery soon xxx.”

Others said they had spoken to family members and the young girl remained in a critical condition.