Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five thousand amateur riders will take a spin on the Tour de Yorkshire route on Sunday morning.

The Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride is a chance for amateur riders to cycle on the same roads on the same day as the pro riders taking part in stage three of the Tour de Yorkshire .

The riders, many raising funds for charity, will set off in groups of 80 from 6.30am on Sunday at Fox Valley in Sheffield will have the option of taking a 100km, 75km or 50km route which will take them back to Fox Valley. A feed station will operate for the 100km and 75km routes at Thornclffe Farm Shop, Emley Moor – named the Cote de Emley Moor for the occasion – where there will also be a first aid station and mechanical support.

The long route will take riders from Sheffield to Penistone , Crow Edge, Holmfirth, Honley , Farnley Tyas, Kirkburton, Emley , Clayton West, Cawthorne, Silkstone, Thurgoland, Wharnclife Side, Oughtbridge, High Bradfield and back to Fox Valley.

The official charity for the event is the Alzheimer’s Society, although riders can raise sponsor cash for 24 other charities, including the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice at Bradley, Macmillan Cancer Support and the NSPCC.