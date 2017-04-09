Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost 700 babies will have to go through hearing tests again after they may have been carried out incorrectly in Huddersfield.

The Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust spotted the problem while carrying out a routine audit.

The problem affects 680 babies born between February 1 2016 and January 17 this year. Letters have now been sent out inviting them to have the screening test repeated. There is a low risk that any hearing loss has gone undetected.

Head of Midwifery, Anne-Marie Henshaw, said: “There is a low risk that any hearing loss may have gone undetected. However, as a precaution, we are encouraging all parents who receive a letter from the Trust to have their baby re-screened.

“We are very sorry we have had to take this action as a precautionary measure and have also launched our own internal investigation and taken appropriate action to prevent it from happening again.”

The screening test is designed to identify babies with permanent hearing loss as early as possible to give parents immediate support and is normally carried out within five weeks.