Hundreds of campaigners held hands around Huddersfield Royal Infirmary in protest at two wards being moved to Calderdale.

They almost succeded in creating a human circle around the hospital in response to the actue cardiology and respiratory wards being temporarily moved to Calderdale.

The ward moves, recommended by health experts and decided by hospital chiefs, have already begun.

Hands Off HRI, who organised the protest, have vowed that lawyers will take action if the services are not returned to Huddersfield after the winter.

Speaking at the protest, Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker said: “Today, once again, we see that the people of Huddersfield and surrounding areas are coming together to demand our hospital should not be downgrading.

“Hands Off HRI campaigners should be commended for their determination and I will continue to fight alongside them and all the other campaign groups to make sure that our health services are maintained in Huddersfield.

“Moving wards by stealth from Huddersfield is a shameful act by the Trust and they have totally ignored the will of the people and also due process.

“Today is about showing the Trust, the Independent Reconfiguration Board, CCG and government that this fight is not over and that the people of Kirklees will not just roll over and give in."

The protest, called ‘Hands Around the Hospital’, took place from noon until around 1pm today (Saturday).

Mike Forster, chair of Hands of HRI, said: “There has been a fantastic response from members of the public.

“Over 500 people have turned up and once again a huge success for Hands Off HRI.”