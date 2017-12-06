Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost 100 children in Kirklees will wake up homeless and in temporary accommodation this Christmas, a new report by Shelter reveals today.

Across Britain, one in every 111 children is currently homeless, and with the country still at the mercy of a worsening housing crisis, 2017 has seen the highest numbers of homeless children in a decade.

Across Yorkshire and Humber that equates to 735 children and in Kirklees the figure is 95.

In the last year alone 61% of the families helped by Shelter’s frontline services were homeless or on the brink of losing their home. With at least six families becoming homeless every day in Yorkshire and Humber, the charity is calling on the public to support its urgent Christmas appeal.

Shelter carried out in-depth interviews with children and their parents living in emergency B&Bs and hostels. This is widely considered the worst type of temporary accommodation.

The investigation showed:

Every family lived in a single room which significantly disrupts the children’s ability to play, do homework and carry out any kind of daily routine.

A quarter of families had no access to a kitchen at all and the rest had to make do with shared facilities. Struggling to cook meals, more than half of parents said they rely on expensive and unhealthy takeaways and two-thirds had to eat family meals on the bed or floor of their room.

Half of families had to share toilet and bathroom facilities with other households, often with filthy conditions and unlockable doors, meaning strangers could walk in at any moment.

More than a third of parents had to share a bed with their children. Three quarters say bedtimes have become difficult and half say their children are more tired.

Three quarters of parents felt their children’s mental health had been badly affected. One parent said her daughter had become suicidal since living in the hostel

Half of parents reported that their children’s physical health had also worsened, with incidents of bed bug infestations and broken heating causing children to fall ill

Children spoke about feeling anxious, afraid and ashamed. Several children described school as a respite. For one it was the only place he felt happy, another felt stressed at the thought of returning to her accommodation at the end of the school day

Children also talked about their school work suffering because of long journeys to school each day, poor and broken sleep, and having no space or quiet-time to do their homework

Shelter Sheffield Hub manager, Tracey Nathan said: “It’s a national scandal that the number of homeless children in Britain has risen every year for the last decade. No child should have to spend Christmas without a home - let alone more than 700 children in Yorkshire and Humber.

“Many of us will spend Christmas day enjoying the festive traditions we cherish in the safe comfort of our homes, but sadly it will be a different story for the homeless children in the region.”

