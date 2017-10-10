The video will start in 8 Cancel

It'll soon be Christmas - and that means big crowds, money being spent hand over fist and shopping lists as long as your arm.

Companies in the Huddersfield area are already looking for temporary Christmas staff - and there are hundreds of jobs to go for.

whether you're on your school or uni holidays or you just need a bit more cash, there are loads of opportunities.

Here are a few ideas to get you started.

You could be a Christmas elf or even Santa Claus himself at a Huddersfield shopping centre - apply here.

Harewood House in Leeds is also looking for elves and a Santa Claus with 'endless energy and a love for Christmas magic' - apply here.

Boots is looking for Christmas customer assistants at its Great Northern Retail Park store and in its Leeds stores. The role starts on October 22. Apply here.

Card Factory needs temporary sales assistants for its Piazza store and also for its Brighouse, Dewsbury and Batley stores - apply here.

Cannon Hall is also looking for a Santa Claus - apply here.

Dixons Carphone is looking for a temporary sales consultant to start now for the run up to Black Friday and over Christmas - apply here.

eXPD8 needs a 'vast number' of seasonal merchandisers in Huddersfield and is offering five to 25 hour weekly shifts. Own transport is an advantage, as is using tablet devises. Apply here.

Further afield, Q Retail Stores in Ravensthorpe needs a Christmas gift wrapping specialist - the successful applicant must 'sbsolutely love wrapping gifts'! Apply here.

And if you know someone who's great with makeup, MAC is looking for a makeup artist to work on its Debenhams counter in Bradford. They say: "While certification in make -up artistry and/or previous retail make up experience is desirable we also welcome applicants with amateur level experience." Apply here.

Tom Ford's counter in Harvey Nichols in Leeds needs sales advisors - apply here.