Hundreds of people are expected to attend the funeral of 15-year-old Katelyn Dawson killed in a road tragedy in Moldgreen.

Her funeral on Wednesday, January 31 will be on the same day as 21-year-old Joe Brook who died in a separate road accident just two days after Katelyn lost her life.

Katelyn suffered fatal injuries when a car smashed into a bus stop where she was standing on Wakefield Road on Wednesday, January 10.

Since the tragedy there has been a massive outpouring of grief from her many friends and family.

Katelyn’s family have now announced the service will be held at Huddersfield Parish Church at 1pm on January 31 followed by committal at Huddersfield Crematorium at 2.45pm.

Books of condolence will be put out for people who knew the teenager to sign before and after the service.

The family have also asked for donations to be made in Katelyn’s memory to the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Brackenhall and a box will be available.

Donations for her funeral have flooded in after one of her friends, Eunique Dickenson, set up a Go Fund Me page to help the family with funeral costs.

The page has raised more than £6,500.

Joe died when his car crashed on Round Ings Road at Scapegoat Hill last Friday night.

His funeral will be at Scapegoat Hill Baptist Church at 1.45pm followed by a committal at Huddersfield Crematorium at 3.15pm - straight after Katelyn’s service.

The causes of both tragedies are still being investigated.