Long forgotten plans for hundreds of houses are being resurrected 44 years after they were given the green light.

Permission to build 300 homes off Royd House Lane in Linthwaite was granted in 1973.

It was one of the final acts of the Colne Valley District Council before it was scrapped and Kirklees Council was created.

Residents thought the scheme had been abandoned after more than four decades without a brick being laid.

But work on the steep site close to the Sair Inn pub is back on.

Contractors were on site clearing undergrowth and trees to improve access on to the 24 acre plot.

Colne Valley councillor Rob Walker said because permission was so old there were virtually no restrictions or conditions on the site, leaving Kirklees powerless to influence the development.

He said: “Planning permission was granted many years ago whilst I was at Colne Valley High school taking my O Levels.

“I regularly walked past the site on my way to school and in the 1990s my brother lived next to the site and was always aware of potential building adjacent to his back garden.

“Unlike more recent planning permission, this legacy of the 1970s contains few detailed and enforceable conditions.

“Because they’ve not had to put up planning notices a lot of people won’t know what’s going on.”

Little is known about who is behind the scheme.

A firm called Endless Development Limited has been named as the firm behind the development.

The Examiner has asked the company for a statement on what it intends to do.

Clr Walker said he would be keeping local people informed about what was happening amid concerns about large scale construction work on such a steep site.

He said it was hoped the original plan would be scaled back to about 240 homes but admitted there was virtually nothing Kirklees could do about it other than enforce national building regulations.

He added: “The main positive factor is that the new homes will, hopefully, help meet the need for more affordable housing in our area.

“The rapid sale of similar houses on the Blackrock Mill site shows that there is demand for homes in the Colne Valley.

“While I recognise the need for new homes, I do feel that there needs to be careful consideration of the impact of current and proposed developments in Linthwaite.

“I have already raised several issues with planners.”