Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Hundreds of homes without water after mains burst in Kirkheaton

School Lane closed after water rips up road surface

Collapsed road in Huddersfield
Hundreds of homes in Kirkheaton were without water on Sunday after a mains burst ripped up the tarmac shutting a major road.

Yorkshire Water engineers were called to School Lane at 8.13am to reports of water pumping into the road.

The road was closed and temporary traffic lights installed while repairs got underway.

After the water had been turned off huge cracks could be seen in the road surface.

Simon Morley
Water leak School Lane, Kirkheaton.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said: “A nine inch main has burst and it has meant 275 properties being temporarily without water supplies.

“We have a repair crew on site currently and they are trying to get the water back on.

“We are checking where we can bring water in from other areas to support Kirkheaton.

Water main burst closes major road in Gomersal

“We apologise to customers who have no supplies or are experiencing low pressure problems.

“If their mobile phones are registered with our system then we send out a ‘text blast’ explaining what is happening.

“We have had upwards of 30 bursts across Yorkshire this weekend which is certainly stretching our resources.

“We have traffic lights on site with one lane shut so engineers can deal with the problem.”

Previous Articles

Lockwood tip fire: Up to 200 residents lost water while crews tried to dowse Hunter site blaze

The fire service are now using water from the river and say they will be there for "at least a week"

