Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Hundreds of homes in Kirkheaton were without water on Sunday after a mains burst ripped up the tarmac shutting a major road.

Yorkshire Water engineers were called to School Lane at 8.13am to reports of water pumping into the road.

The road was closed and temporary traffic lights installed while repairs got underway.

After the water had been turned off huge cracks could be seen in the road surface.

Simon Morley Water leak School Lane, Kirkheaton.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said: “A nine inch main has burst and it has meant 275 properties being temporarily without water supplies.

“We have a repair crew on site currently and they are trying to get the water back on.

“We are checking where we can bring water in from other areas to support Kirkheaton.

Water main burst closes major road in Gomersal

“We apologise to customers who have no supplies or are experiencing low pressure problems.

“If their mobile phones are registered with our system then we send out a ‘text blast’ explaining what is happening.

“We have had upwards of 30 bursts across Yorkshire this weekend which is certainly stretching our resources.

“We have traffic lights on site with one lane shut so engineers can deal with the problem.”