Hundreds of hospital activists will link hands around Huddersfield Royal Infirmary in protest at controversial ward moves.

Hands Off HRI (HoHRI) has put out the call for all its supporters to attend a huge rally on Saturday.

It has come on the back of unpopular plans to move cardiology and respiratory wards to Calderdale Royal Hospital before the controversial shake-up of services has been ruled on by the Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt.

The ward moves have already begun and doctors have vowed they will provide enhanced and safer care over the winter.

The campaign is hoping at least 500 people will turn up to allow a symbolic show of strength from Huddersfield folk.

NHS campaign groups from other areas, including Chorley, Grantham and Chatsworth, are expected to join in.

Prior to assembling the huge circle of people, campaigners will meet up at the Salvation Army car park to hear speeches from MPs Barry Sheerman and Thelma Walker.

HoHRI spokesperson, Cristina George, said infirmary bosses had been alerted to the plan, and they had told them it would not affect hospital operations.

“We don’t want to stop ambulances getting in or out,” she said.

“We’ve spoken to the hospital and they know we’re going.

"We don’t want to disrupt anything, it’s literally a show of solidarity.

“We’re just going to show the strength of feeling that’s out there.”

Cristina said HoHRI were confident they would get enough support to pull off the plan, dubbed Hands Around the Hospital.

She said there would be no singing or chanting so as to not disturb patients inside.

Participants are being asked to assemble at the Salvation Army car park off New Hey Road by 11.30am.

After a series of short speeches they are planning to move across the road, where protesters will surround the hospital perimeter just after midday.

The circle will disband after 10 or 15 minutes.