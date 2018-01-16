Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of HRI staff are being asked if they would strike over controversial “privatisation” plans.

It was revealed last month that hospital bosses are intending to set up a new “wholly owned subsidiary” company to employ the staff working in estates and facilities at the infirmary.

It is thought about 380 porters, gardeners, cleaners and maintenance workers are affected.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has said very little about the motivation for the move.

In a statement to the Examiner last December its director responsible said it would help the trust “generate income from new sources”.

Trade unions have said the plan is merely to help the hospital exploit a VAT loophole for purchasing hospital supplies.

It could also allow them to employ new staff on inferior terms and conditions.

They have described the move as ”privatisation” and a “tax dodge” and have said the companies could be sold on a later date, losing the staff their NHS pensions, terms and conditions in the process.

Natalie Ratcliffe, a regional health organiser for Unison, said the union was opposing similar plans at hospitals across West Yorkshire.

She said members in Bradford had shown “overwhelming support” for industrial action and Unison would now hold an “indicative ballot” for HRI employees to see if they had the stomach for a fight.

She said: “In the main, the staff affected by this plan are the lowest paid employees of the trust, who are already paid below the real living wage.

“To date, the only comment the trust has been prepared to make to justify their plan is that they wish to become more commercial and generate additional revenue.

“The directors involved in giving this plan the green light have so far refused to give any further information – not even to their own staff.

“We believe the only way this plan will generate significant additional revenues is by attacking the terms, conditions and pensions of our members – their own staff.

“They have stated that this company will recruit staff on “different” terms and conditions.

“This would create a divided workforce which would destroy teamwork, loyalty and morale, damage their ability to recruit and retain staff, and ultimately drive down the quality of care.

“These are staff who believe wholeheartedly in the NHS – they deserve their contribution to be valued and recognised as such and not to be exploited by their bosses in an attempt to compensate for years of chronic and systematic government underfunding.

“Ultimately this plan will do nothing to protect the NHS, and can only hasten the process of creeping privatisation of the NHS.”

The Trust’s general manager for estates and facilities, Alison Wilson, said: “We have been holding regular updates with our staff groups and the union representatives as keeping an open dialogue at this time is paramount and these have been well attended by our estates and facilities staff.

“We are fully committed to undertaking full consultation with all affected colleagues and would like to start this as soon as possible.

“As we have said before the new organisation would be wholly owned by the NHS.

“All colleagues will be offered the chance to transfer to it without any changes to their working terms and conditions.”