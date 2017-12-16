Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of homes lost their power in the Brackenhall area of Huddersfield early today.

The initial problems began shortly before 5am when 313 homes in the Hopkinson Road area lost power, triggering house alarms. Other streets affected in the HD2 postcode area included Oxley Road.

A spokesman for electricity network supplier Powergrid said the problem was caused by an underground mains cable.

While the power supplies were being diverted along other cables almost 1,000 homes lost power supplies for short periods of time.

He confirmed that everyone had their power restored by 7am.

One resident on Oxley Road said: “We were woken at 4.30am this morning to the sound of our neighbour’s house alarm going off. I looked outside to find the whole street to be completely pitch black. It appears the electricity for the area was down as our home had no electric or heating either. This was the case until 5.50am and then it all happened again at 6.20am.”

Powergrid says that 90% of power cuts are resolved within three hours.

If people in Huddersfield suffer a power cut or want to report one their should call 0800 375675.