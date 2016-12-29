The video will start in 8 Cancel

A burst water money has cut supplies off to hundreds of homes and business in Kirklees.

The pipe burst on Ingham Road in Thornhill Lees early today and engineers are working at the site to try to solve the problem.

Emily Brady from Yorkshire Water said: “We’re sorry customers have had their water supplies interrupted today because of a burst water pipe on Ingham Road.

“We’re redirecting the water supply and hope to have everyone’s water back on shortly. Once all water supplies are restored our colleagues will begin repairing the water pipe. To enable our colleagues to work safely, temporary traffic lights will be in place on Ingham Road and we apologise for any inconvenience these may cause.”