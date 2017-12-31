Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

over 200 people ruined their own Christmas by driving after consuming alcohol or drugs in West Yorkshire.

Figures released by West Yorkshire Police revealed that 225 people were arrested since December 1, with 45 of them held for drug driving offences.

The Force said 22 of those charged are from Kirklees, with 14 from Calderdale, 30 from Bradford, 41 from Leeds and 23 from Wakefield.

The peak time for arrests was between the hours of midnight and 3am when 32 per cent of arrests were carried out.

A total of 36 people between the ages of 35-44 were arrested and another 10 people were over the age of 55.

The most people arrested in one day was 14 - on December 9.

Twelve were arrested on Christmas Eve, 11 on Christmas Day and 13 on Boxing Day.

Police Sergeant Gary Roper of the Roads Policing Support Unit said: “Throughout the duration of our campaign in December, we have seen over 200 motorists arrested, with 45 of those for drug driving offences.

“We are now heading into the New Year and I would like to remind people to consider their travelling arrangements if they are out and about celebrating and not to drink or drug drive.

“No one wants an officer on their doorstep telling them their loved one is never coming home, especially not due to a drink or drug driver.

“Our message remains the same - if you are out over the New Year, assign a designated driver, book a taxi or use public transport to get home.

“Don’t get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or taking drugs. The results could be life changing for you, your passengers or other road users around you.

“We would much rather people didn’t get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or consuming drugs, however, we have teams of officers policing the county to arrest those that do.

“The likelihood is that if you do drink or take drugs and drive, there is a very good chance you will be stopped by the police and action taken against you.

“I continue to urge people to consider the very real, and often devastating consequences of drink or drug driving, and for them to think again. It quite simply isn’t worth the risk.

“On behalf of the Roads Policing Teams at West Yorkshire Police, I would like to wish everyone a safe and Happy New Year.”