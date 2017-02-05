Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 43rd memorial service remembering the servicemen and family killed by an IRA bomb on the M62 near Hartshead Moor took place today.

Nine soldiers, a young mother and her two sons died in the blast on February 4, 1974.

The coach had been specially commissioned to carry British Army and Royal Air Force personnel on leave with their families to Catterick and Darlington during a train strike.

Around 300 people, mainly from the ex-service community, attended the service including relatives of all the victims’ families and Kirklees and Calderdale’s mayors.

Alan Noble, president of the Royal British Legion, (Oldham), said he was pleased with the attendance to the moving ceremony, which he said was growing every year.

He said: “Although it happened 43 years ago for some of the families it still feels like only yesterday. Prayers were said and the mayor of Calderdale, Howard Blagbrough, introduced the proceedings.

“All the names on the roll of honour, the deceased, were read out. Terry Brewis, padre for the Royal British Legion, gave a reading and the Last Post and Reveille were played.

“Also attending were the Mayor of Kirklees, Jim Dodds and the Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, David Wroe MBE.”