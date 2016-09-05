Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Hundreds of runners raise thousands of pounds for Kirkwood Hospice

  • Updated
  • By

Event founded by John Philpott in memory of his late wife, Joanne

Kirkwood Hospice Trail Run founded by John Philpott in memory of his late wife Joanne.

Around 300 runners laced up for fifth annual Kirkwood Hospice Trail Run in memory of a Huddersfield mum.

The 5k and 10k event, founded by Stocksmoor man John Philpott in memory of his late wife Joanne, continues to go from strength to strength, with the runners testing themselves in the timed race while helping to raise vital funds for Kirkwood.

Joanne, who worked as a practice nurse in the Brighouse area for more than 20 years. died from brain and lung cancer in 2010.

Sunday’s event was at the Leeds Road Sports Complex and then took in the leafy towpaths of the nearby Huddersfield Broad Canal.

For many of the runners, it was their first ever race, whereas for others, it was a warm up for next weekend’s Great North Run.

Many participants donned exclusive Trail Run vests for the race, creating a swathe of white among the multi-coloured shirts of runners representing the clubs.

The Trail Run has become a poignant event for many who take part, including Joanne Philpott’s best friend, Vicki Davenport.

For Vicki, it was a day of mixed emotions, as she and her family came along to remember her friend who died six years ago last weekend, aged just 50.

VIEW GALLERY

Vicki’s business, The Pink Link, has sponsored the event since 2012.

She said: “Joanne was such a special person. She was loved by so many people so this is a special day for lots of people.

“Joanne was my best friend for 30 years so when John first decided to do this, sponsoring the event was a no brainier.

“When Joanne died it was an horrendous time for all of us. This has become a great thing to do in her memory for us and for her family too.

“It’s great because both our families get together to run the event or help out in memory of Joanne.

“Being involved today is quite emotional, especially when running and thinking of Joanne. The Trail Run helps us to keep Joanne’s memory alive.”

The event was sponsored by The Pink Link and The Woodman Inn.

Others to help on the day were Shepley Spring and many volunteers.

To see photos and race times from the event visit: www.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Why are Danny and Rosie from Pulse Radio in Huddersfield piazza?

Pair presenting breakfast show from town centre

Related Tags

Organisations
The Pink Link
Kirkwood Hospice
Places
Huddersfield Broad Canal
Brighouse

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. West Yorkshire Police
    Man's body found on Albion Street after suspected fall from building
  2. Huddersfield
    Want to rent in Huddersfield? Here's what a deposit could cost you
  3. Rastrick
    Car ploughs into Sun Inn at Rastrick wrecking entrance two days before re-opening
  4. Huddersfield
    Help me find my dad...and he may be an old Huddersfield Town fan
  5. Meltham
    Meltham dog attack: Former postmaster volunteers to take on suspended mail deliveries

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent