Hundreds of runners raise thousands of pounds for Kirkwood Hospice

Kirkwood Hospice Trail Run founded by John Philpott in memory of his late wife Joanne.

Around 300 runners laced up for fifth annual Kirkwood Hospice Trail Run in memory of a Huddersfield mum.

The 5k and 10k event, founded by Stocksmoor man John Philpott in memory of his late wife Joanne, continues to go from strength to strength, with the runners testing themselves in the timed race while helping to raise vital funds for Kirkwood.

Joanne, who worked as a practice nurse in the Brighouse area for more than 20 years. died from brain and lung cancer in 2010.

Sunday’s event was at the Leeds Road Sports Complex and then took in the leafy towpaths of the nearby Huddersfield Broad Canal.

For many of the runners, it was their first ever race, whereas for others, it was a warm up for next weekend’s Great North Run.

Many participants donned exclusive Trail Run vests for the race, creating a swathe of white among the multi-coloured shirts of runners representing the clubs.

The Trail Run has become a poignant event for many who take part, including Joanne Philpott’s best friend, Vicki Davenport.

For Vicki, it was a day of mixed emotions, as she and her family came along to remember her friend who died six years ago last weekend, aged just 50.

Vicki’s business, The Pink Link, has sponsored the event since 2012.

She said: “Joanne was such a special person. She was loved by so many people so this is a special day for lots of people.

“Joanne was my best friend for 30 years so when John first decided to do this, sponsoring the event was a no brainier.

“When Joanne died it was an horrendous time for all of us. This has become a great thing to do in her memory for us and for her family too.

“It’s great because both our families get together to run the event or help out in memory of Joanne.

“Being involved today is quite emotional, especially when running and thinking of Joanne. The Trail Run helps us to keep Joanne’s memory alive.”

The event was sponsored by The Pink Link and The Woodman Inn.

Others to help on the day were Shepley Spring and many volunteers.

To see photos and race times from the event visit: www.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk