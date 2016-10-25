Hundreds say goodbye to Sair Inn landlord Ron Crabtree

People queued patiently in the sunshine for the start of Ron Crabtree's funeral service

Although it was billed as a funeral service there wasn’t a sad face to be seen as more than 200 friends of one of Huddersfield’s best known landlords, Ron Crabtree, said goodbye.

Some ‘mourners’ even turned up in fancy dress to Huddersfield Crematorium while others, such as his long-time friend Bob Baume, 79, of Elland, sported a tie with a picture of a foaming glass on it captioned: ‘Mine’s a pint!’

Ron, who owned the Sair Inn at Linthwaite, died aged 79 after being diagnosed with throat cancer earlier this year.

He was a pioneer in Yorkshire brewing circles and was owner of the landmark pub for more than 30 years.

Glenn Cannon, who conducted the funeral service, paid tribute to the irreplaceable father-of-two saying he was “a true Yorkshireman who told it as it was.”

He added: “The biggest thing Ron leaves is a gap. Ron was unique, a complete and utter one-off. It’s an over-used word these days but he was a true legend.”

In his address Mr Cannon also spoke of Ron’s practical engineering skills saying he was brilliant at making his own gadgets.

Mr Cannon drew laughter when he told how during a drought a neighbour complained about him “abusing” the hosepipe ban only for Ron to show him an elaborate labyrinth of pipes using recycled bath water.

Sair Inn owner Ron Crabtree.

And he joked that Ron’s passion for honest ale was such that when his son Jim was born there was a possibility that he might even have been “baptised in beer!”

Mr Cannon added: “Ron loved the traditions of the Sair and did everything he could to retain its identity. Another of his passions was animals.

Bob Baume sports a 'beer' tie at Ron Crabtree's funeral service

“At one time there was an unofficial cattery in the pub with a system of cardboard boxes for them to live in.”

After the short ceremony Ron’s friends and family set off in convoy back to the Sair for what was likely to be the Mother of all Wakes, just as Ron would have wanted.