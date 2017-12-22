Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people are set to join a vigil on the first anniversary of the death of a man shot by police on the M62.

The dad of Yassar Yaqub will pay an emotional tribute to his son – and lead calls for justice.

Father-of-two Yassar, 28, was shot by a police marksman on the M62 slip road at Ainley Top on January 2.

On the first anniversary his father Mohammed has organised a tribute and protest at the place – and the time – his son was fatally wounded.

Mr Yaqub, of Crosland Moor, is planning to light candles and release balloons in a “salute” to his son.

Mr Yaqub said police had agreed to his demand to have the vigil on the slip road and an area around the weighbridge on the roundabout will be closed to allow car parking.

Family, friends and supporters will gather from 5.30pm and there will be a minute’s silence at 6.10pm.

Yassar was in the front passenger seat of a white Audi which was stopped by armed police in a pre-planned operation.

He was shot through the windscreen and a gun was later found in the footwell of the car.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has launched an investigation into Yassar’s death. The findings are expected in March.

Mr Yaqub and his wife Safia have both been unwell and have been left to deal with the aftermath of their son’s death.

Mr Yaqub, 60, said: “This year has been the worst year of my life. People say things get easier with time but in our case it’s getting more difficult.

“My wife is very bad and we are both not well with the stress but I won’t give up.

“I want to salute my son. He was the best son a father could ever wish for.”

Mr Yaqub has taken his campaign for justice to the door of No10 Downing Street and has written to Prime Minister Theresa May for support.

He added: “Whatever justice I get it’s not going to be enough. Nothing can compensate for what happened.”

Mr Yaqub said friends still travel from as far afield as Dubai to visit Yassar’s grave at Hey Lane Cemetery below Castle Hill.

“The amount of flowers I see every time I visit his grave is unbelievable,” he said.

Mr Yaqub wants justice and said: “I hope all those responsible have that guilty conscience.”