Legendary footballer Bobby Campbell was given a famous send off by hundreds of fans today.

The larger than life Huddersfield Town centre forward and Bradford City legend died on November 15 aged 60. The father-of-two and grandfather was found hanged in a garage he owned.

His funeral took place at Huddersfield’s Parish Church, in the town centre at lunchtime and was attended by coach loads of mourners from Bradford where he enjoyed his greatest glory.

When his coffin was carried out of the church dozens of fans broke into applause shouting: “There’s only one Bobby Campbell!”

Among the illustrious mourners were former Bradford City and Huddersfield Town manager Peter Jackson, iconic Town goalkeeper Alan Starling from the Championship-winning 1979/80 team and former Wales manager Terry Yorath.

Also there were current Bradford City manager Stuart McCall, and Town Ambassador, Andy Booth. Bobby, who was born in Belfast but left home when he was just 15-years-old and started his career at Aston Villa, making his professional debut in April 1974.

However, after failing to establish himself in the first team, he was sold to Huddersfield Town in May 1975 before joining Sheffield United in 1977.

Things did not work out there and he left the club after just one season. He returned to Huddersfield Town for a brief second spell before signing for Halifax Town.

In December 1979, he joined Bradford City where he made over 300 appearances for the club, and sealed his ‘legend’ status as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer with a total of 143 goals.

The ex-Northern Ireland international settled in Lindley after his football career finished and he became steward at Lindley WMC, the Kit Kat Club for 25 years.

The service at St Peter’s was led by the Vicar of Lindley, Rev Rachel Firth and Lay Reader Jenna Codd.

Rachel said Bobby had been many things to many people. She said: “He was Bob to his family, a brother and an uncle, a friend and a neighbour, a drinking buddy and a football hero.”

She said his death “happened at the wrong time and in the wrong way. He has ended his own life.”

Rachel was anxious to add that there was no ‘stigma’ to what he had done and added that “others might seek help from the depression that overwhelmed Bob. There is great grief and great loss.”

But she said it was important to “celebrate all that Bob has been”. Barry Gallagher, Bradford City’s representative, gave a well-received speech.

He said: “He was a practical joker.” He recalled his first encounter with Bobby when he found he had put itching powder in his underpants.

Footballers, without exception, said how much they had loved playing alongside Bobby.

Alan Starling, legendary goalkeeper from the Championship-winning 1979/80 season, said there was a hilarious moment when Town manager Tom Johnston carried out training sessions during his period in charge in the mid 1970s.

He said: “I first met him when I arrived at the club. We were out training and there must have been 30 or so of us.

“It was very muddy, about six inches deep and the next thing we knew Bob led us through the open doors of Tom’s brand new white Rover 2000.”

Terry Yorath, a former assistant manager at Huddersfield Town, added: “He was a great, larger-than-life character, everyone knew that. He was a definite one-off.”

Terry Dolan, former Huddersfield Town player and coach, said: “There was never a dull moment on and off the pitch with Bobby.”

Bradford City player Barry Gallagher, said he had once bought a car, his pride and joy, only to find Bobby had strapped an old couch onto the top of it!

He also told how Bobby used to sneak cans of lager before matches using him as an unwitting dupe by putting them into Gallagher’s bag which he knew wouldn’t be searched.

FEARED STRIKER

Bobby Campbell was feared by defenders not only for his ability as a striker but also his uncompromising style.

After leaving his native Northern Ireland aged just 15 he started his fledgling career at Aston Villa, making his professional debut in April 1974.

But first team glory eluded him and he only made 10 league appearances for the club before being sold to Huddersfield Town in May 1975.

This was not exactly a successful period either and he joined Sheffield United in 1977. That proved short-lived too and he left the club after just one season.

He briefly returned to Leeds Road for a second spell before signing for Halifax Town.

Finally, it all fell into place for him when he joined Bradford City in December 1979 where he went on to make over 300 appearances for the club and became a much-loved hero.

He became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer with a fantastic haul of 143 goals.

In April 1982 his form saw him picked for the Northern Ireland squad for the British Home Championship and he was capped twice during the tournament. He was also selected by his country for the 1982 FIFA World Cup later that year, but failed to make an appearance.

In 1986 he left Bradford and joined Wigan Athletic, where he finished his playing career.

Helplines and websites

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

Childline (0800 1111) runs a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.

PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.

Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It doesn’t have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information. http://www.depressionalliance.org/

Students Against Depression is a website for students who are depressed, have a low mood or are having suicidal thoughts. Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullying. http://studentsagainstdepression.org/

The Sanctuary (0300 003 7029) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, for people who are struggling to cope - experiencing depression, anxiety, panic attacks or in crisis.