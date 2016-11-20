The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than 1,000 people jammed into the Piazza in Huddersfield town centre to watch Emmerdale star Michael Parr switch on this year’s Christmas lights.

For a couple of hours the crowd gradually swelled as families waited in the freezing temperatures for Michael, who plays bad boy Ross Barton, to perform the switch on.

They were entertained by Mylo and Rosie from the Pulse 1 Breakfast show who compered games, music, singers and performers.

Also in attendance were the Mayor of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds, Kirklees councillor Gemma Wilson, (Lindley, Con), as well as Town Crier Vic Watson and Huddersfield Town mascots Terry and Tilly the Terriers.

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

But there was no doubting who the crowds had come to see – the soap baddie Ross Barton.

Mother-of-three Michelle Aston from Skelmanthorpe who brought her three children, seven-year-old Joseph, 10-year-old daughter Mena and 12-year-old Liam said: “I think Michael Parr is great, he’s definitely my favourite actor.

“It’s the first time I have been but to be honest I can’t hear anything very much. It’s very busy.”

Clr Dodds said: “It’s absolutely brilliant to see so many people here. Everyone seems very excited about seeing Michael Parr and it’s a great start to the festive season. I have never seen the Piazza so packed. Everyone is in very good spirits.”