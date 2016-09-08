West Yorkshire Police have been called to schools to deal with 1,540 violent incidents in the past five years.

In addition to this police were called to primary and secondary schools to investigate 294 sex offences over the same period.

The figures, released by police forces across the country in response to a Freedom of Information request have revealed the scale of crime in our schools.

West Yorkshire Police have also dealt with 117 drugs offences at our schools in the past five years as well as 100 instances in which pupils were found in possession of weapons.

Police forces across the UK have investigated more than 20,000 violent incidents at primary and secondary schools in the past five years.

Officers have also looked into thousands of reports involving drugs and sex offences on school premises while more than 750 pupils were caught with weapons.

The figures mean that in every single school day at least 21 violent incidents have required police action.

The extent of the problem is set to worry the parents of millions of children going back to school this week.

Chris Keates, General Secretary of the NASUWT teaching union, said: “Where violence or possible criminal activity occurs schools should operate a zero tolerance approach, sending a strong message to pupils and local communities that such behaviour has no place in schools and will not be tolerated.

“It must be remembered that tackling the problems of violence, sexual offences and drug use cannot be left to schools alone. However, many of the programmes on which schools could rely to assist them in educating young people on these issues have been cut or removed as a result of the Government’s austerity agenda.”