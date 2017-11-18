Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people mobbed the Piazza for Huddersfield’s Christmas lights switch-on.

After two hours of entertainment the lights were turned on by Jake Quickenden, best known for The X Factor and I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here.

He was joined for the fun-filled occasion by Huddersfield Town mascots Terry the Terrier, Father Christmas and cast members of the Lawrence Batley Theatre’s pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

Singers Shanny and Thomas Tiago entertained the crowd before a dance group from Scissett called Scandalous Productions took to the stage.

There was a children’s dance competition with the winner meeting Jake who performed some of his hits before switching on the lights.

Piazza manager Vernon O’Reilly said: “It’s been a really good turnout - we are really happy at how it has gone and the fact that so many people have come to support it. It’s the first time we have had to organise it and it has cost a bit of money but the people of Huddersfield deserve a good Christmas switch-on.”

Natalie and Jonathan Walton, of Lowerhouses, said: “It’s the first time we have been to the Christmas switch-on and we have really enjoyed it.”

Louise Haigh, of Marsh – who brought her five-year-old niece, Poppy, along – added: “There are a lot more people here than I expected - it’s been really good.”

There were 10 food stalls on Mandela Corner, including Greedy Little Pig hog roast, the Dog Pound with hot dogs, La Petite Bretonne with French crepes, Thai food and Candy Emporium.

Earlier in the afternoon the pantomime actors joined shoppers at St George’s Square where the Huddersfield Winter Festival is in full swing.

The festival, organised by events company Huddersfield Live and featuring three decorated tepees, will run from 11am to 9pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until January 1.

Attractions in coming weeks will include a Christmas food and drink market with more than a dozen stalls running from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3, and a children’s Winter Wonderland Workshop run by Chol Theatre from Friday, December 15, to Sunday, December 17.

Richie and Beckie McGlade, who were with their daughter, one-year-old Eva, said: “We think it’s fantastic. We knew it was coming but we didn’t know what to expect. It’s good family fun.”

Danny Sheehan visited St George’s Square with his wife Dizzy and their daughter Tallulah, 13, of Edgerton. He said: “It’s very pleasant, it’s nice to see something different in the centre of town. It’s very family friendly.”

Holly Fraser, who was visiting with her friend, Laura Hall, from Ossett said: “I was at Cannon Hall and saw the teepee there and I was keen to come to Huddersfield to see it again. It’s good and it’s busy as well with lots of families.”

Ian Braund from Gringo’s restaurant stepped in at the last minute to provide a range of barbecue food after the original food vendor had to pull out.