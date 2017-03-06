Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The secrets of our eating habits at The Chinese Buffet in Huddersfield have made it onto TV.

A Channel 4 programme ‘The 2,000,000 Calorie Buffet’ went behind the scenes at the Bolton-based chain, which has a large restaurant on King Street .

The programme looked at how hungry customers behave at the all-you-can-eat restaurant – and discovered a few tricks of the trade.

Managing director

, a former Huddersfield student, revealed how moving the dishes of crispy duck – one of the restaurant’s more expensive foods – nearer the kitchen and into the chef’s eye-line cut down amounts consumed.

“People don’t seem to like piling up their plate with the chef watching,” he said.

The programme, narrated by Johnny Vegas, showed that some hungry customers consumed four days of calories in one sitting.

A typical Chinese Buffet will dish up four tons of chicken breasts each week, 15,000 eggs, five tons of duck and 100 litres of sweet and sour sauce.

Mr Hu’s advice is to look at everything on offer before selecting which dishes to eat.

Seafood, duck and meats won’t fill you up as quickly as pasta, rice and noodles.

For dessert the chocolate fountain is the best value.