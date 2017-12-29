Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver and his two children had a lucky escape when a speeding car tried to overtake just as he was turning right.

Nick Lee believes that the car – possibly a black Mini – may have been travelling at around 70mph when it struck his Vauxhall Astra in Scotgate Road, Honley .

The Mini spun twice and then collided with a wall before the driver reversed and fled from the scene.

Mr Lee, of Lindley , is now appealing for information to track down the driver.

“I was indicating and started to turn right when a driver came out of nowhere. It sent my car spinning and they span twice and hit a wall.

“Had it been a second later, it would have hit my door and I could have been dead.”

Thankfully, Mr Lee and his children, Alex, 17, and Evie, 11, were not hurt, although they were shaken up.

Two people who were nearby described the car involved as a small black vehicle with a large exhaust and other modifications.

Mr Lee’s Astra suffered damage to the steering and the front end which is expected to cost around £2,000 to repair, with Mr Lee facing an insurance excess bill of £350.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, December 20.

West Yorkshire Police has been informed.