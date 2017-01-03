Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A horse box failed to stop when it collided with an Audi on the M62 and injured the driver.

West Yorkshire Police said the blue-coloured Ford Iveco horse box had the word “horses” emblazoned on the side in yellow or gold writing.

The vehicle collided with a grey Audi near junction 27 on the westbound carriage on Wednesday, December 28, at 4.15pm.

As a result of the collision, the Audi was forced onto the hard shoulder where it collided with the barriers.

The driver later needed hospital treatment for injuries.

The horsebox did not stop at the scene and police are keen to speak to the driver.

Anyone with information who who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Pc Rob Hoyle on 101 quoting log 954 of December 28.

