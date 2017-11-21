Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are investigating after a teenage girl was raped at a Huddersfield nightclub.

West Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an attack on a teenager in the early hours of Sunday November 5 at Tokyo nightclub on Queen Street.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said that an 18-year-old was assaulted by an unknown male inside the club.

(Image: WYP)

The person that detectives want to speak to is described as a black man, 6ft tall, mid to late 20s, with a large build and closely shaven black hair.

He was wearing a denim jacket and did not have a local accent.

PC Gurraj Samra, of Kirklees Adult Safeguarding Unit, said the victim had been left traumatised.

(Image: WYP)

“This was an extremely traumatic ordeal for this young woman and she is being supported by specialist officers.

“We are releasing these CCTV images in the hope that anyone who was in and around the premises on the night will recognize this person or has any information and I would ask them to come forward as soon as possible to assist with our enquiries.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting 13170518407 or information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”