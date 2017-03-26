Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are hunting for a man after a woman suffered a serious sexual assault in Heckmondwike last night.

In the early hours of this morning police received a report that a woman had been attacked near a grassed area in Little Green Lane at Six Lane Ends.

The 36-year-old victim met the suspect in the Acapulco Nightclub in Waterhouse Street, Halifax, on Saturday night, before leaving with him in a taxi from outside the club.

(Photo: Google)

The taxi was described as a white minibus.

The taxi driver dropped them off in Little Green Lane and left the scene.

The victim was then subjected to a serious sexual assault. The incident happened at about 4am.

A scene remains in place at Little Green Lane, to allow for specialist officers to conduct a detailed search of the area.

The suspect was described as a white man, in his late 20s, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was 5ft 10in tall and of average build, wearing a dark blue shirt, cream jeans and black shoes.

Det Insp Seth Robinson, of Kirklees District CID, said: “The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the suspect.

“We are appealing for the taxi driver to come forward.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at this time and who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, or anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kirklees District CID, via 101, quoting crime reference 13170136730, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.