Hunt for man with goatee beard who barged into Thornhill home

  • By

Police are looking for the sandy-haired suspect who turned up uninvited

Ludwell Close, Dewsbury

Detectives are searching for a man with a goatee beard after he pushed his way into a Dewsbury home.

The suspect knocked on the door of a house on Ludwell Close in Thornhill on Sunday evening, shortly before 8pm.

The man then barged into the house uninvited.

He is described as sandy-haired, aged between 45 and 55 and wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information should Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13160404531.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

VIEW GALLERY

1 of 4

Previous Articles

Police caught burglar Joe Parkinson hiding under a stall at Dewsbury Market

Dewsbury Market

Parkinson and two accomplices broke in through roof at Moneypenny's pawnbroker's in Dewsbury

