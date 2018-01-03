Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘road rage’ attacker smashed up another man’s car in a terrifying confrontation on a narrow lane.

The 42-year-old victim was driving his BMW up South Lane in Holmfirth on New Years’s Eve when his progress was halted by a silver Vauxhall Astra coming down the hill.

After both men got out of their cars, the Astra driver began “ranting and raving” and shouting abuse, according to the BMW driver who wants to remain anonymous.

“He was squaring up to me, calling me a ‘big man in a BMW’ and was trying to goad me,” the victim said. “He was chasing me around my car and at one point I fell on the floor.”

He added: “A woman in the car was trying to pull him back.”

During the short confrontation at around 9.30pm the Astra driver repeatedly punched and dented the BMW bonnet, punched off both wing mirrors and damaged the rear lights.

“He was going wild,” the victim added. “It was a manic attack with a level of aggression which suggested he might have been on something.”

He said the driver eventually got back into his Astra which he then used to try to push the BMW out of the way.

“He let the Astra roll into my car and then put his car into gear and tried to push me out of the way,” he said. “The Astra wheels were spinning and the tyres were smoking. He then reversed into a side road and drove away.”

He described the road rage attacker as a white man in his 20s with short dark hair.

The victim is appealing for witnesses to contact police and insists the incident happened on South Lane although the police have recorded it on Cinderhills Road.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the incident of criminal damage had been recorded on Cinderhills Road, which adjoins South Lane.

A spokesman said: “The incident happened between 9 and 9.30pm on New Year’s Eve, the male victim was driving along Cinderhills Road and approached a section which was very narrow.

“Another car approached the same stretch of road and the driver got out of his car becoming verbally aggressive towards the victim and then went on to cause damage to the bonnet, wing mirrors and rear lights of the victim’s BMW.

“The suspect then got back into his car, a Vauxhall Astra, reversed and made off in the opposite direction. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170609405 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.