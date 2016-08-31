Hunt for passenger who hurled racist abuse at Leeds station staff

A man subjected staff at Leeds Railway Station to vile racist abuse after trying to get through the barriers without a ticket.

Police are appealing to people in West Yorkshire and have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to in relation to the incident on Tuesday, August 16.

The staff member was racially abused after telling a man he needed a ticket to travel.

The suspect soon returned having bought a ticket, which he threw at the victim after passing through the barriers.

Investigating officer PC Fahd Khan, of British Transport Police, said: “No-one should have to suffer such offensive abuse, particularly when they are just doing their job.

“After reviewing CCTV we have issued an image of a man we want to speak to.”

Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40, or text 61016, quoting reference 149 of 31/8

