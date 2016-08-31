Login Register
Hunt for passenger who hurled racist abuse at Leeds station staff

CCTV of a man police want to speak to about the incident has been released

A man subjected staff at Leeds Railway Station to vile racist abuse after trying to get through the barriers without a ticket.

Police are appealing to people in West Yorkshire and have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to in relation to the incident on Tuesday, August 16.

The staff member was racially abused after telling a man he needed a ticket to travel.

The suspect soon returned having bought a ticket, which he threw at the victim after passing through the barriers.

Investigating officer PC Fahd Khan, of British Transport Police, said: “No-one should have to suffer such offensive abuse, particularly when they are just doing their job.

“After reviewing CCTV we have issued an image of a man we want to speak to.”

Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40, or text 61016, quoting reference 149 of 31/8

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

1 of 4

Meet Nikki the hero cat who alerted her family to a break in

Police are investigating after burglary in Dalton

Woman pulled from car in terrifying Grange Moor robbery

The victim had pulled out of the car park of the Kaye Arms in Grange Moor

Huddersfield police are appealing to trace five men who fled near Morrison's car park

West Yorkshire Police

