A wooded area in Britannia Road, Milnsbridge, near where a gun cabinet believed to have been stolen in a burglary was found.

Police in Huddersfield have joined the search for six rifles and shotguns stolen in a burglary.

Detectives investigating the raid on a house in Calderdale switched their focus to Milnsbridge after a gun cabinet was found dumped in woodland.

Police said six rifles and shotguns, all legally held and stored in a gun cabinet, were taken in a burglary at a house in Barkisland near Halifax on Tuesday afternoon. Ammunition was also stolen.

Officers later recovered the gun cabinet from a wooded area in Britannia Road, Milnsbridge, near the junction with Fernlea Grove, some six miles away.

An area around where the cabinet was found was cordoned off for forensic examination on Wednesday.

None of the guns have been recovered and police are continuing to search for the weapons.

A 16-year-old Huddersfield boy has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Det Insp Craig Lord, of Calderdale CID, said: “I would like to appeal to members of the public if they have any information about this incident to come forward and contact the police.

“A number of firearms were stolen along with personal items, and we are continuing our investigation to recover these items and return to their owners.

“The firearms were legally held by the owner and I would also ask people to come forward if any similar items have been advertised for sale.”

The burglary happened between 3.30pm and 4.40pm on Tuesday at a house in Clough House Lane, Barkisland. Raiders forced the rear patio doors.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting log number 1344 of August 23.

