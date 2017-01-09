Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A judge adjourned a hearing at Huddersfield County Court on Monday over the stinking former Hunter Group tip in Lockwood .

District Judge Claire Jackson postponed the case after confusion over ownership of the land.

The court heard that builder Gerald McCullagh, 71, had sold the land to Kizo Holdings Ltd.

A check by the Examiner on the Companies House website lists a Gerald Anthony McCullagh as a director of Mirfield-based Kizo Holdings.

Residents and business owners near the tip site off Albert Street were left fuming during the summer when a huge amount of waste was ignited leading to repeated visits from firefighters .

The tip site was eventually abandoned and the clean-up bill is expected to run into several hundred thousand pounds .

The site was previously run by Sam Hunter, of the Hunter Group . Mr Hunter turned up at the last hearing in September and gave a two-fingered gesture when asked by an Examiner reporter whether he was going to pay for the clean up. Mr Hunter did not attend Monday’s hearing.

Ian Ponter, for Mr McCullagh, said his client apologised for the confusion. Mr Ponter said: “He was in error saying he was in ownership of the land.”

The land is believed to be split into three parts.

The judge adjourned the hearing until March 31 for a day’s trial, saying “exceptional circumstances” justified the adjournment.

Kirklees Council has allocated money for the clear-up of the tip but says it will take months to remove the waste mountain.

It is understood the judge will eventually rule on who is liable for the clean-up costs.

A council spokesman said Mr McCullagh had sold the site to Kizo Holdings on October 14.

“Despite on-going legal proceedings he took no steps to notify the council of the sale.”