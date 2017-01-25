The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hunter’s tip has flared up again as crews get closer to the source of the original fire.

Flames and plumes of smoke could be seen earlier today as rubbish being pulled from the site by contractors ignited.

Huddersfield firefighters attended and quickly damped down the burning waste.

A spokesman for the station said the incident was not serious and they were only required for about half-an-hour.

And he said more flare ups were likely as workers got deeper into the 11,000 tonne pile.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

“Things like this will keep happening as they get nearer to the bit that’s burning,” said a Huddersfield station spokesperson.

“We’re now getting pockets of fire and as they pull stuff out it ignites.

“We’re expecting more over the next few weeks.”

The abandoned tip first burst into flames on August 17, burning for days before it was brought under control.

Former owner Sam Hunter is set to be prosecuted by the Environment Agency and Kirklees Council.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Local fire crews are making regular visits to the site to monitor for danger.

Contractors with Kirklees Council have been removing around 80 tonnes of waste per day from the site, named Scotland Yard, on Queen’s Mill Road.

Newsome councillor Andrew Cooper has said he expects the rubbish will be cleared within a couple of months.