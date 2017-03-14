Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The environmental disaster at Hunter’s tip is over.

Officials are celebrating after the 8,000 tonne mountain of waste that caused one of Huddersfield’s worst fires was finally cleared.

The abandoned former Hunter Group waste site at Lockwood went up in flames last August causing a serious public emergency.

It burned for weeks and has forced firefighters to visit the Queens Mill Road site multiple times a day for the past seven months, as a deep seated fire smouldered beneath.

Contractors began digging out the huge pile of rotting rubbish in September and have now cleared it completely, a month earlier than expected.

A separate building containing 1,000 tonnes is now all that is left to clear.

Newsome councillor, Andrew Cooper, said he hoped the former operator of the site, Sam Hunter, would feel the full weight of the law.

"It’s been a long struggle to get this resolved," Clr Cooper said.

"It’s a result that the waste has been cleared before the hot weather starts.

"We must focus now on pursuing Sam Hunter through the courts for damages.

"A prison sentence would be in order for the misery he has put residents through because of his disgraceful disregard for the law."

Clr Cooper said he congratulated everyone in involved in completing the "unpleasant" clean-up operation ahead of schedule.

But he said laws needed to be strengthened to allow the authorities to act quicker.

Hunter Group was issued warnings in August 2015 and legal action was launched in May 2016, two months before the site was abandoned.

"The Environment Agency needs the authority to take action earlier," Kirklees Green Party leader Clr Cooper added.

"He is somebody who has flagrantly disregarded warnings again and again. We need stronger laws from central government to be able to tackle people who wilfully disregard the laws."

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council, said: "The Environment Agency, Public Health England, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the West Yorkshire Police are pleased to announce that the former Hunter's site is almost clear.

"This is approximately one month earlier than anticipated and under budget."

Legal proceedings against the owners are ongoing. Kirklees Council says its injunction claim at Huddersfield County Court is listed for a final hearing on March 31.

The council is considering additional legal action against those responsible for the accumulation of waste.

Further action is likely to be taken to try and recover the huge cost to taxpayers for the seven month operation to keep the fire under control and to clear the waste.