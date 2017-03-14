The environmental disaster at Hunter’s tip is over.
Officials are celebrating after the 8,000 tonne mountain of waste that caused one of Huddersfield’s worst fires was finally cleared.
The abandoned former Hunter Group waste site at Lockwood went up in flames last August causing a serious public emergency.
It burned for weeks and has forced firefighters to visit the Queens Mill Road site multiple times a day for the past seven months, as a deep seated fire smouldered beneath.
Contractors began digging out the huge pile of rotting rubbish in September and have now cleared it completely, a month earlier than expected.
A separate building containing 1,000 tonnes is now all that is left to clear.
Newsome councillor, Andrew Cooper, said he hoped the former operator of the site, Sam Hunter, would feel the full weight of the law.
"It’s been a long struggle to get this resolved," Clr Cooper said.
"It’s a result that the waste has been cleared before the hot weather starts.
"We must focus now on pursuing Sam Hunter through the courts for damages.
"A prison sentence would be in order for the misery he has put residents through because of his disgraceful disregard for the law."
Clr Cooper said he congratulated everyone in involved in completing the "unpleasant" clean-up operation ahead of schedule.
But he said laws needed to be strengthened to allow the authorities to act quicker.
Hunter Group was issued warnings in August 2015 and legal action was launched in May 2016, two months before the site was abandoned.
"The Environment Agency needs the authority to take action earlier," Kirklees Green Party leader Clr Cooper added.
"He is somebody who has flagrantly disregarded warnings again and again. We need stronger laws from central government to be able to tackle people who wilfully disregard the laws."
A spokesperson for Kirklees Council, said: "The Environment Agency, Public Health England, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the West Yorkshire Police are pleased to announce that the former Hunter's site is almost clear.
"This is approximately one month earlier than anticipated and under budget."
Timeline: History of the Hunter Group
March 2011
Hunter Demolition (Yorkshire) Ltd is registered as a limited company.
Its registered address is Branch Road, Batley.
Its director is Sam Hunter, then aged 19.
October 2012
Company is renamed Sam H Services
October 2014
The company is renamed Hunter Group (Yorkshire) Ltd.
It is registered at Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury.
March 2015
According to Hunter Group's accounts, later filed at Companies House, it owed £365,028 and had assets valued at £195,661.
June 2015
July 2015
Residents, who have hired skips from the company, begin complaining that their skips are not being collected.
August 2015
- Kirklees Council writes to Hunter Group ordering it to remove a giant skip from land off Marsh Lane, Shepley – or face enforcement action.
- The Enviroment Agency begins its investigation into company after waste escapes from Lockwood site and falls into River Holme.
- The company is blamed for damaging the pavement on Queens Mill Road with its trucks.
December 2015
Kirklees Council applies for an injunction against the company.
March 2016
Companies House threatens to strike Hunter Group (Yorkshire) Ltd off the register, although the threat is rescinded in May.
June 21, 2016
Sam Hunter resigns and George Louis Anderson becomes company director.
June 23, 2016
The company changes its registered address to Scotland Yard, Queens Mill Road, Lockwood.
June/July 2016
Hunter Group abandons the Lockwood site leaving a mountain of waste.
July 2016
A fire breaks out on the site caused by heat generated by compacted waste.
August 18, 2016
A large fire breaks out at the Queens Mill Road site which firefighters say may take a week to put out.
August 19, 2016
August 24, 2016
August 28
September 9, 2016
September 16, 2016
September 27, 2016
September 28, 2016
October 26, 2016
November 1, 2016
November 14, 2016
November 21, 2016
January 2, 2017
Legal proceedings against the owners are ongoing. Kirklees Council says its injunction claim at Huddersfield County Court is listed for a final hearing on March 31.
The council is considering additional legal action against those responsible for the accumulation of waste.
Further action is likely to be taken to try and recover the huge cost to taxpayers for the seven month operation to keep the fire under control and to clear the waste.