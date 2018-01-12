Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The husband of a Kirklees councillor was knocked down in a hit-and-run incident last night (Thurs).

Peter Alexander, 67, who is married to Clr Carole Pattison, (Greenhead, Labour), was left flat on his back when the driver of a Mondeo Zetec suddenly drove off.

Carole said: “We had been to a meeting at the Sikh Leisure Centre in Prospect Street at the back of Huddersfield Leisure Centre when it happened as we were on our way home. It was around 10pm.

“The driver of the car had been parked in the middle of the road and suddenly decided to drive off without warning.

“He hit Peter and left him lying on the ground. The people from Huddersfield Leisure Centre and the Sikh Leisure Centre were very good and came out and offered first aid.

“An ambulance arrived and he was seen at A&E but fortunately he only suffered bruising. The driver must have been doing 10-20mph from a standing start.

“We contacted the police and they were tracking the car.”

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.