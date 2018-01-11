The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman left seriously injured in the horror bus stop crash ‘was family friends’ with the teenage girl killed in the tragedy.

Christine Crawshaw, 47, was waiting at the same bus stop as 15-year-old Katelyn Dawson ready for her early-morning commute to work when they were both struck by a BMW that careered onto the pavement in Wakefield Road, Moldgreen .

Tragically Katelyn died from her injuries and Christine suffered serious injuries to her legs.

Christine’s husband Steven today paid tribute to Katelyn as he laid flowers for her at the scene where it happened.

But despite the serious injuries his wife has suffered - which included eight hours of surgery and could involve a year of rehabilitation to walk again - as a father-of-seven his thoughts are with Katelyn’s family.

He said: “Compared with what happened to Katelyn it’s nothing because Katelyn has died.

“Christine had only left the house five minutes before the crash.

“She might not be walking for a year, but losing a child, being a father myself, that is worst beyond measure.

“It is such a tragic loss and my heart goes out to her family, it really does.”

He added: “We are family friends, my mum knew her, and it is just heartbreaking.”

Mr Crawshaw appeared visibly moved as he laid flowers for Katelyn before rushing back to be at his wife’s bedside.

The 49-year-old confirmed his wife had needed plastic surgery to rebuild her hand and surgery on both femur leg bones.

He said: “Christine received eight hours of surgery last night and came out at 3.30am.

“I am on my way to the hospital now, I want to be there when she wakes up.”

A cast iron fence has been decorated with pink balloons and hordes of flowers at the point of impact which took the life of tragic Katelyn Dawson.

A shrine of 30 bouquets of flowers, pink balloons, candles and messages has been growing at the site outside a warehouse where 15-year-old school girl Katelyn died.