A community is reeling in shock after a man was shot in a Kirklees street.

Armed police and ambulances rushed to Ravenshouse Road in Dewsbury at around 1.30pm today after reports a man had been injured in a drive-by shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident but residents believe 'two shots' were fired from a black Toyota Yaris.

One woman, who did not wish to be named said:"I've been told a black Yaris skidded stopped and two shots were fired from it."One young man has been hit in the shoulder."

Witnesses told how the man’s family rushed to help him as he collapsed and was given first aid before paramedics arrived.

A woman resident said: “I was standing by the window and heard this loud noise like a gunshot. I was too scared to go outside to see what was going on. I saw a guy collapse on the ground and all his family members and people who had been in the shops walking up to him.

“Police cars and an ambulance came.

“He was quite frightened. He was crying. I couldn’t see his injuries. I thought he got shot in the stomach.”

The woman, added: “I don’t feel safe. I’m quite scared now. It’s not a very nice experience. I thought I was safe here. We don’t have to put up with this.

“I was just telling my son how he’s not allowed to play outside anymore.”

Another resident told how her seven-year-old girl was inside the newsagents with her friend when she heard the drama unfold but fortunately returned home safely.

The mum-of-two said: “I let her go to the shop with her friend from next door. She’d come back and not said much but when we said that there had been a shooting and to come inside they said ‘we’d heard the bang’.

“They got that scared in the shop that they ran home.

“They said they heard the bang but they thought it was a car.”

The mum added: “It feels horrible. It feels sickening. I won’t ever let her go again.

“I don’t think she’s really understood how serious what happened was. She’s just saying she doesn’t want to play out, she’s staying in the garden.”

Detectives are continuing to investigating the shooting in Ravenshouse Road which comes less than 24 hours after an incident outside Dewsbury Police station.

A white Vauxhall Astra car crashed on Old Westgate at 10.40pm on Sunday after it was allegedly chased by other vehicles and shots were fired.

Police say they do not currently believe the incidents were linked.

Anyone with information on either incident should contact police on 101.